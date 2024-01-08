Google’s DEI Leader Wants Kids to See Color & Her Struggles

Google’s DEI leader, Adriele Parker, wants people to do the opposite of what Martin Luther King Jr. taught. She wants them to see color and “acknowledge the struggles that people like me face.” Parker makes a lot of money working for Google to spill nonsense like that. She has a lot fewer “struggles” than the average American.

“In the year 2023,” Parker began, “it also amazes me how many people are like, ‘Well, I don’t see color, or it would be so much better if we just didn’t worry about someone’s skin tone. You, as an individual, are contributing to the problem because our broader society sees color. And it’s not just physically seeing a color.

“There is so much more to it than just that, and if you don’t understand that, you are again part of the problem, and it’s just to keep telling people that over and over.

“It’s so frustrating, and I was just on TikTok, and there’s a trend where parents are teaching their kids not to see color quote unquote, and I’m like, OK, so the next round of people that are going to be joining our workforce, this next generation is going to be dealing with the same issues that we’re dealing with now. Because you say you don’t see color, you don’t see me, you don’t care to acknowledge the struggles that people like me face, and we’re not looking for problems, we’re not, you know?”

People like Miss Parker spend too much time thinking of color. Most of us don’t give it much thought until they bring it up.

Google’s DEI leader Adriele Parker is very upset that parents are teaching their kids not to judge others based on their skin color. DEI instructs employees to judge each other based on skin color in the workplace. This is an ILLEGAL practice in the US. Where are the lawsuits? pic.twitter.com/zefewUQHDD — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) January 7, 2024

