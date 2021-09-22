GOP candidate for NV Lt. Gov. dragged out of Stalinist meeting and injured

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Republican Lt. Governor candidate Mack Miller was involved in a scuffle with security, who dragged him out of a Clark County Commission meeting. He ended up on the floor injured after the police accidentally or deliberately threw him to the floor. [3 videos of the incident]

The eruption was over the commission voting to regulate 1st Amendment rights:

The Left hates him because he’s Republican and supports Proud Boys.

Watch the clips:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply