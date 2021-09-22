GOP candidate for NV Lt. Gov. dragged out of Stalinist meeting and injured

















Republican Lt. Governor candidate Mack Miller was involved in a scuffle with security, who dragged him out of a Clark County Commission meeting. He ended up on the floor injured after the police accidentally or deliberately threw him to the floor. [3 videos of the incident]

The eruption was over the commission voting to regulate 1st Amendment rights:

Clark County voted to regulate your 1st amendment rights. That's why mayhem broke out and they shoved Mack Miller down. pic.twitter.com/qMNeqrAe4Z — Shirley Johnson📓✒🔫 (@ShirleyJwriter) September 21, 2021

The Left hates him because he’s Republican and supports Proud Boys.

Watch the clips:

Mack Miller Army Veteran, Nv Lt Governor reporting on the meeting while he got assaulted pic.twitter.com/PAe1S5Lj7k — Americanka (@Americanka4) September 21, 2021

Lt. Gov Mack Miller (NV) assaulted by security thugs and thrown out of Clark County Commissioners Meeting. pic.twitter.com/NRBiCW9U60 — Ryan Kibby (@ryankibby) September 21, 2021

