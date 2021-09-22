What woolly Biden promised to give away at the UN today

















Bill O’Reilly talked about the demented speech President Befogged gave to the UN today. O’Reilly complimented him for giving vaccines to developing nations although Biden made it seem as if it was coming from his pocket. But Mr. O’Reilly didn’t think much of Biden’s promise to give a hundred million dollars to thug-led nations — allegedly for climate change. [3 good clips]

O’Reilly also explained that Biden made it clear he would keep giving and giving with other nations having no obligations to us.

Watch:

Bill also got to Biden’s WOKE stuff. Biden made sure to tell the Taliban they’d better treat their women right. Currently, their raping and imprisoning them.

Watch:

Here’s a nice compilation:

