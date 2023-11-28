GOP Can’t Figure Out Why Donations Are Dropping

The GOP can’t understand why donations are dropping. It could be because they don’t do anything. They let Democrats walk all over them and never fight back, but that’s just an opinion. Let us know how you feel.

CASH ON HAND IS THE LOWEST SINCE 2015

The Republican National Committee disclosed that it had $9.1 million in cash on hand as of Oct. 30, the lowest amount for the RNC in any Federal Election Commission report since February 2015. That compares with about $20 million at the same point in the 2016 election cycle and about $61 million four years ago when Trump was in the White House.

The Democratic National Committee reported having $17.7 million as of Oct. 30, almost twice as much as the Republican Party, with one year before the election.

The Washington Post reports big donors and small donors have evaporated.

“It’s a revenue problem,” Tennessee RNC member Oscar Brock said. “We’re going through the same efforts we always go through to raise money: the same donor meetings, retreats, digital advertising, direct mail. But the return is much lower this year. If you know the answer, I’d love to know it. The staff has managed to tighten down on expenses to keep the party from going into the red.

The story is in The Washington Post. Some donors don’t want to help Donald Trump; others say they want to wait until 2024. There are complaints about Ronna McDaniel.

Those could be the reasons for some people, but they should take action to meet the extent of the challenges before them. Also, their agenda isn’t clear. They want to run on the ‘we’re not Democrats’ ticket.

WHY AREN’T THEY FIGHTING?

Why aren’t they screaming about the border? We’re watching the country being destroyed in real-time, and they’re as quiet as church mice.

Why wasn’t Mayorkas impeached? He’s leading the destruction of the country. Perhaps someone as bad or worse will succeed him, but is that relevant? If we can’t hold him accountable, who can we hold accountable? He lies before Congress, and nothing happens.

We have cartels, terrorists, warlords, deadbeats, and a lot of unsavory characters coming in illegally, and because they come in such numbers, they can’t be vetted. That’s not all. Even when they are found to be criminals or on a terror watch list, Mayorkas lets them in. We have huge numbers coming in from “special interest countries” [countries designated by our intelligence community as countries that could export individuals that could bring harm to our country in the way of terrorism.]

71% of the illegal aliens who have crossed our southern border illegally under Mayorkas were NOT from Mexico… We need mass deportations now. pic.twitter.com/hDW7uy1Gjh — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 27, 2023

I might not agree with everything MTG says or does, but I agree with the sentiment in this statement she expressed on X:

Let me get this straight. The Republican majority-controlled Congress has ousted a Republican Speaker and is now on the verge of expelling a not yet convicted Republican member, but we can’t even impeach Mayorkas or Biden or stop the weaponized DOJ against Trump and all their political enemies?

Most people coming in are single young adult men.

They are working at a serious disadvantage with the media working against them but if they take the time to put evidence before them, photos, documents, interviews, they could win.

Dr. Anthony Fauci lied to Congress, and the only person trying to hold him accountable appears to be Rand Paul.

People refuse to honor subpoenas, and nothing happens to them.

Republicans have a lot of committees and hearings, but we need results. If you disagree, let us know.

