Only American Released Is Grand Niece of Buyer of Hunter Painting

The grand-aunt of the youngest American hostage released by Hamas is linked to the art dealings of Hunter Biden.

Ms. Elizabeth Hirsch Naftali allegedly purchased art from Hunter Biden before being appointed by Joe Biden to the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.

The connection, revealed by Real Clear Investigations’ Benjamin Weingarten on X, sparked concerns over potential conflicts of interest and nepotism within the Biden administration.

We are all glad to see the little four-year-old released, but buying a crummy Hunter painting shouldn’t be a path to influence. Hunter sells his amateurish paintings for large sums of money.

It might be a coincidence, and we’re all happy the little girl is freed, but if this was a case of influence peddling, that’s not acceptable.

Most of Hunter’s buyers are kept confidential, but Ms. Naftali was appointed to a commission, and her name came out.



The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability investigated the possibility of Hunter’s art career being used for influence peddling, but no results yet.

The swap of hostages for jihadists is likely to prove disastrous for Israel. What this little girl endured and will endure for the rest of her life is unthinkable — as is the case for all the hostages and their families. That the Bidens’ corruption makes this fact pattern at… pic.twitter.com/FxIOGViR9W — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 27, 2023

*Addendum to initial post. The timeline is not clear as to when Ms. Naftali bought Hunter Biden’s art vs. when she was appointed by Joe Biden to the relevant commission. Hunter’s former biz associate Eric Schwerin was tabbed for that commission previously by President Obama — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 27, 2023

H/T @BiancaDLGarza who raised this connection during today’s episode of “Newsline” — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 27, 2023

