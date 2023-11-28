Only American Released Is Grand Niece of Buyer of Hunter Painting

By
M Dowling
-
0
9

The grand-aunt of the youngest American hostage released by Hamas is linked to the art dealings of Hunter Biden.

Ms. Elizabeth Hirsch Naftali allegedly purchased art from Hunter Biden before being appointed by Joe Biden to the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.

The connection, revealed by Real Clear Investigations’ Benjamin Weingarten on X, sparked concerns over potential conflicts of interest and nepotism within the Biden administration.

We are all glad to see the little four-year-old released, but buying a crummy Hunter painting shouldn’t be a path to influence. Hunter sells his amateurish paintings for large sums of money.

Ms. Elizabeth Hirsch Naftali

It might be a coincidence, and we’re all happy the little girl is freed, but if this was a case of influence peddling, that’s not acceptable.

Most of Hunter’s buyers are kept confidential, but Ms. Naftali was appointed to a commission, and her name came out.

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability investigated the possibility of Hunter’s art career being used for influence peddling, but no results yet.


