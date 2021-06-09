GOP demand AG Garland protect journalist Andy Ngo

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Several GOP lawmakers are demanding that the Biden administration’s Attorney General Merrick Garland take action to protect journalist Andy Ngo and other reporters from Antifa’s orchestrated campaign of violence and intimidation.

What are the chances Garland will do that? Former President Obama assaulted the press in more insidious ways.

Andy Ngo thanked the Republicans and noted that others have suffered as well and no one has stood up for them.


  2. As far as I’m concerned just tell those House members to crawl back into their holes. Typical Congressman, “Let’s write a ‘letter‘. That’ll fix it”.

