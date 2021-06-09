GOP demand AG Garland protect journalist Andy Ngo



















Several GOP lawmakers are demanding that the Biden administration’s Attorney General Merrick Garland take action to protect journalist Andy Ngo and other reporters from Antifa’s orchestrated campaign of violence and intimidation.

What are the chances Garland will do that? Former President Obama assaulted the press in more insidious ways.

Andy Ngo thanked the Republicans and noted that others have suffered as well and no one has stood up for them.

🚨#BREAKING: @RepDanBishop, @Jim_Jordan, @RepAndyBiggsAZ, @RepMikeJohnson, and @RepBentz demand information from AG Garland on how DOJ is using federal civil rights law to protect @MrAndyNgo and other journalists from Antifa’s orchestrated campaign of violence and intimidation. pic.twitter.com/v7elJBgrvB — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) June 8, 2021

Thank you. It’s not just me who has been assaulted in Portland for exercising press freedom. Many others have suffered as well and no one has been willing to advocate on our behalf. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 8, 2021

