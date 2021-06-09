President Trump says “More countries should ban Twitter and Facebook”



















President Trump released a new statement praising the country of Nigeria for banning Twitter from their country after their ongoing censorship practices. They just censored the President of the country.

He hinted he might run for President and said he should have done more about censorship while he was in office.

“Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President,” Trump wrote.

“More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech—all voices should be heard. In the meantime, competitors will emerge and take hold. Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil? Perhaps I should have done it while I was President. But Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024?” he concluded.

Yikes, what a fraud Zuckerberg is if that’s what he told Trump. We knew he is a fraud, but this is really worse than we knew. And Donald Trump fell for it?

