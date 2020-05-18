GOP demand explosive docs tied to alleged Ukraine ‘whistleblower’

Representative Jim Jordan on behalf of the Republicans is demanding the U.S. State Department under Mike Pompeo turn over documents related to the alleged whistleblower and Ukrainian firm Burisma, according to Sara Carter.

They are requesting a broad scope of unredacted Obama-Biden State Department documents. All of the requests pertain to the corrupt Ukrainian company that was at the center of the impeachment inquiry this year.

Jordan, (R-Ohio), made the request Thursday after new information turned up. Recently released documentation, which is redacted, is believed to reveal Democratic ties to Burisma and its founder, Mykola Zlochevsky. The connections between Burisma and Democrats were allegedly linked to former VP Biden’s son Hunter and his associates as the energy company went under investigation, according to Jordan.

Jordan wrote to Secretary Pompeo:

“I write regarding documents that the State Department recently released pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA),” stated Jordan, in a letter to Pompeo on Thursday. “Although these documents are partially redacted, they appear to shed new light on the actions of State Department employees during the Obama-Biden Administration in relation to the corrupt Ukrainian energy company, Burisma Holdings, and its founder, Mykola Zlochevsky.”

He wants the information by May 28.

Unredacted copies of all documents released pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act relating to Burisma Holdings, Mykola Zlochevsky, or Hunter Biden;

All documents and communications referring or relating to Burisma Holdings or Mykola Zlochevsky for the period January 1, 2014, to January 20, 2017; and

All documents and communications referring or relating to Hunter Biden, Christopher Heinz, or Devon Archer for the period January 1, 2014, to January 20, 2017.

Jordan told Pompeo the State Department documents also reveal that the alleged “whistleblower” who began the partisan impeachment against Trump “also played a role in facilitating the Obama-Biden Administration’s interactions with the Ukrainian government relating to Burisma and Hunter Biden.”

They reportedly detail “how the ‘whistleblower,’ as a National Security Council (NSC) detailee, hosted a White House meeting that took place with Ukrainian prosecutors in January 2016 regarding a concern that HunterBiden’s role with Burisma could complicate a potential prosecution of the company’s wrongdoing.”

John Solomon also wrote about these ties. Solomon’s investigations have uncovered corruption during the Obama administration, involving key Democratic players like Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).