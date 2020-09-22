GOP has the votes to replace RBG on the Court, Schumer goes fascist

The only holdouts among the GOP were Mitt Romney, Cory Gardner, and Chuck Grassley. They have come out to say that they will vote to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant with the death of Justice Ginsburg. All three have decided to follow the Constitution, our rule of law.

Not only is it spelled out in the Constitution, but there is also precedent in 22 of 22 cases in the President’s last year. The Constitution compels this to be done. Does anyone doubt that Democrats would do the same if the situation was reversed?

The only two who won’t consider voting are Lisa Murkowski who isn’t a Republican and Susan Collins who is left-wing on many issues and who is also in a very tough race for her Senate seat.

Watch Romney:

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney signaled in a statement that he’s on board with an election year confirmation for a Supreme Court nominee, saying that if a nominee reaches the Senate floor then he will vote “based upon their qualifications.” https://t.co/2x1g0PRxgS pic.twitter.com/SEgIj7uNIK — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 22, 2020

Cory Gardner’s statement:

Read my full statement on the Supreme Court vacancy ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/n2YNP8O0Bz — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) September 21, 2020

Democrats’ threats backfired:

Democrats don’t like that the American ppl elected Pres Trump & GOP Senate in 2016+2018 Democrats threatening to eliminate the filibuster/pack the courts bc Republicans are doing as the Constitution allows shows they will say/do anything if they don’t get their way — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 21, 2020

There is no ambiguity:

With a divided govt in 2016 there was ambiguity about what the American ppl wanted for the direction of the Supreme Court/ voters expanded republican majority in 2018 election after 2 Trump scotus confirmations There’s no ambiguity now w Republican Senate & president — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 21, 2020

The decision whether to hold a hrg/vote on a SupCt nominee is made by the Judic Cmte Chair+ Majority Ldr & they have made their decision. Once a hrg is under way it’s been my job to review the qualifications of the nominee & thats what I’ll do now. I’ll vote based on her merits — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 21, 2020

Mark Levin states the obvious, Schumer is a fascist and the GOP is following the law. The Democrats are lawless in this regard:

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke like a fascist when he vowed that “nothing is off the table” if President Trump goes forward with a nomination to replace late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to “Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin.

“What the president is doing is traditional and constitutional,” Levin, a former Reagan Justice Department official, said at the opening of Monday’s edition of “The Mark Levin Show”.

“Chuck Schumer said that if Donald Trump — who is the president for four years — nominates someone to the Supreme Court while he’s the sitting president, and the Republican Senate — while they have a majority — vote to confirm a justice to the Supreme Court … everything is on the table,” Levin stated before asking: “Does the Constitution give the Senate — let alone one senator — the power to ‘put everything on the table’?”

“The Constitution determines what’s on the table,” he continued, adding that Democrats’ ultimate goal — amid their threats and intimidation — is to create the conditions to give them permanent control of the United States and its government.

“The Democrats have already threatened — and intend to — eliminate the filibuster rule as it applies to legislation,” said Levin, who noted that such a move would render the minority party obsolete as a force for compromise.

RBG’s Dying Wish

Who cares if RBG’s dying wish was to have a Democrat president appoint her replacement? Is that in the Constitution? Do we even know that it was her dying wish?

In this clip, Schumer dishonestly takes a comment by McConnell out of context and is trying to distort the process:

Schumer reminds Republicans of RBG’s dying wish and what McConnell said in 2016 about giving the people a voice pic.twitter.com/BqyqtytE0Z — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 21, 2020

We can’t take a chance on a 4-4 court with this sketchy election coming up:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com