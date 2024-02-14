GOP-Led House Loses Santos’s Seat

Republicans lost another House seat to a far-left Democrat. Tom Suozzi won in District 3 in New York. This was George Santos’s seat. Republicans just had to go after Santos for lying on his resume. They always fall for Democrat propaganda.

George Santos is very conservative. The fact that he was gay was very appealing to a lot of people.

At last count, he was defeating Mazie Pilip 58.7% to 41.3%.

The Stupid Party loses to the Communist Democrats again.

