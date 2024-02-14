Rep. Calls for a Probe Into NGOs as Illegals Take Over Public Land

Unvetted illegal aliens are everywhere in the United States, and many are committing crimes. In Manhattan, gangs are riding around on motorcycles, snatching jewelry and phones from people just like they do in any third-world country.

The NGOs are getting paid a great deal of money to transport them and set them up throughout the United States. Catholic Charities goes right into foreign countries to bring people here. They are kept on public lands, and the US taxpayer funds this, their own demise.

Rep. Tom Tiffany wants the NGOs investigated, but it won’t happen unless the House does it. Republicans have no power, and Democrat lawmakers have made it clear they want open borders.

Illegal aliens taking over public lands thanks to NGOs like Catholic Charities and the Red Cross. The corruption is everywhere.

Congressman Tiffany told The Gateway Pundit that he has asked Jim Jordan to hold a public hearing. He added that there are 11 million illegals here [at least]:

More than 11 million illegals have been let into our country, transported, clothed, and housed at the expense of American citizens on Joe Biden’s watch. One Border Patrol agent at the Lukeville, Arizona border port of entry told The Gateway Pundit that illegals from all over the world turn themselves in at the ports of entry because they know they’ll be given a free pass on Biden’s invitation despite not qualifying for asylum or planning to work in America. “It doesn’t matter,” said the agent.

Rep. Tiffany told The Gateway Pundit, “In Whitewater, Wisconsin, in the southern part of the state, population of 15,000, they have 1,000 illegal immigrants in their community, and they don’t know how to pay for it.” He added, “It’s a microcosm of what’s going on in Chicago and New York.”

INVESTIGATE THE NGOS

Congressman Tiffany has a video from his visit to Casa Alitas that James O’Keefe recently exposed with the help of a migrant whistleblower. He saw gang members, and they get released.

The radicals who run the place wouldn’t let Congressman Tiffany in and claimed the manager wasn’t at work.


