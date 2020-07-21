GOP Rep allegedly called comrade AOC a vulgar name, he denies it

A Republican representative had a heated exchange with AOC and it is trending on Twitter. The mob is attacking the Republican, of course.

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) was coming down the steps on the east side of the Capitol on Monday, having just voted, when he approached Ocasio-Cortez, who was ascending into the building to cast a vote of her own.

In a brief but heated exchange, which was overheard by a reporter, Yoho told Ocasio-Cortez she was “disgusting” for recently suggesting that poverty and unemployment are driving a spike in crime in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic, The Hill reported.

“You are out of your freaking mind,” Yoho told her.

Ocasio-Cortez shot back, telling Yoho he was being “rude.”

The two then parted ways. Allegedly, he called her a “F__cking bitch.” That is hard to believe.

A reporter allegedly confirmed AOC’s account and we all know how trustworthy reporters are — not at all.

Yoho told The Daily Caller he did not call her a name. As he walked away, he said he mumbled to himself, “Bulls___.” If he did say it, he should apologize.

YOHO office to @DailyCaller: "It is unfortunate that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is using this exchange to gain personal attention. Instead, he made a brief comment to himself as he walked away summarizing what he believes her polices to be: bullshit." — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) July 21, 2020

“BS” just about sums up her communist agenda.

Twitter is going wild over a GOP rep acting disrespectfully to comrade AOC who wants to overturn our government.

AOC, for her part, actually sounds like she’s taking it in stride. That could be because it’s not true.

I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday. Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door. But hey, “b*tches” get stuff done. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/WlG3xccwR7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 21, 2020

Steny Hoyer wants to sanction Yoho. Democrat Karen Bass has apparently never seen anything like this in her life.

AOC went after another Republican Rep, claiming he witnessed the scene and wouldn’t admit it. She said he was also yelling at her about “throwing urine.”

What’s wild to me @RogerWilliamsTX is why would you blatantly lie to a reporter who saw this exchange? You were yelling at me too, about “throwing urine.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 21, 2020

AOC thinks poverty is causing the rise in crime, not the soft policing or letting prisoners out of jail or providing sanctuary for foreign criminals. AOC and others were making that point today. It’s the same point she made last week about the rioters needing to buy bread and being unable to pay their rent.

Her communist agenda and nonsensical excuses for crime don’t belong in the halls of Congress.