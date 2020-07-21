San Francisco Giants kneel for the anthem, showing their utter disdain for the USA

Gabe Kapler, the new manager of the San Francisco Giants, and four players took a knee during the anthem on Monday night before the team’s preseason game against the Oakland Athletics. The poison has spread to the MLB.

Mike Yastrzemski, Austin Slater, Jaylin Davis, and Antoan Richardson took a knee. The shortstop Brandon Crawford put his hands on the shoulders of Davis and Richardson.

A bunch of Giants players and coaches kneeled for the anthem. Brandon Crawford put his hands on the shoulders of Jaylin Davis and Antoan Richardson: pic.twitter.com/2XsIg8oFjw — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 21, 2020

Bruce Maxwell, an A’s catcher, took a knee in 2017 and no one else did until now.

They look like a bunch of lemmings.

And don’t give me the BS that it is not about the flag or the military. If it wasn’t, you would do it at some other time guys and gals. And the ringleader, Colin Kaepernick is a Marxist who would like to see the anthem gone.

These overpaid people are ruining sports with politics, left-wing politics. I hope Americans who disagree have the wherewithal to stop watching. The only way to stop this is to hit them where it hurts.

Some MLB players are talking out on behalf of BLM and so-called racial justice.

Remember, they are kneeling because Marxist Colin Kaepernick and the communist Black Lives Matter are behind it. They are no heroes.