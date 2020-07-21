NYC Planned Parenthood Finally “Cancels” its Racist Founder, Margaret Sanger

First it was some members of the NY Times founding family being outed, by columnist Michael Goodwin, for their racist pasts. Now it’s another iconic Democrat institution whose bigoted chickens are coming home to roost.

On Tuesday, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York removed the name of Margaret Sanger, the founder of the nation’s largest abortion provider, from its New York City clinic due to her “harmful connection to the eugenics movement,” the group said Tuesday.

Apparently PPGNY finally learned what pro-lifers and conservatives have known for decades!

The announcement was made after more than 350 current and former staffers in their Manhattan clinic, along with 800 donors, supporters and volunteers, called Sanger “a racist white woman”. A June 18th open letter to that Big Apple organization accused them of being “steeped in white supremacy”.

“The removal of Margaret Sanger’s name from our building is both a necessary and overdue step to reckon with our legacy and acknowledge Planned Parenthood’s contributions to historical reproductive harm within communities of color,” Karen Seltzer, the chair of the New York affiliate’s board, said in a statement.

The national outfit, which in the past defended Sanger, claiming she was “well-intentioned”, now says it supports NY’s decision.

Let’s see if any of Margaret’s ideas seem well-intentioned to you.

Sanger launched the Negro Project, in 1939, which was aimed at “helping Negroes to control their birthrate,” while advocating for a federal “population bureau” to police reproduction. She spoke to the women’s auxiliary of the KKK in 1926.

Ms. Sanger promoted programs to sterilize people with untreatable disabilities and for “placing so-called illiterates, paupers, unemployables, criminals, prostitutes, and dope fiends on farms and in open spaces as long as necessary for the strengthening and development of moral conduct.”

Rev. Dean Nelson, executive director of Human Coalition Action and an African American minister said, “You cannot acknowledge the racist person and history without admitting to the racist vision that has resulted in nearly 80 percent of Planned Parenthood’s surgical abortion facilities being located within walking distance of Black neighborhoods”. He continued, “This is the fulfillment of Margaret Sanger’s vision.”

Students for Life of America’s President Kristan Hawkins said in a statement, “But whether in the Smithsonian, or Manhattan…Margaret Sanger’s tributes need to be taken down and stored away because her desire to ensure that black babies would not be born doesn’t deserve the honor.”

Susan B Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser demanded Planned Parenthood, “immediately publish its historical abortion data by race given indications they have skewed the placement of abortion facilities and actively target minority communities….”.

Ms. Dannenfelser also called on, “Speaker Pelosi and Hillary Clinton to disavow and return their Planned Parenthood Margaret Sanger awards immediately.”

Guess we can look forward to them doing that, right after they publicly burn copies of the recently tainted New York Times.

Wonder if those two “white privileged” ladies are beginning to hear some cancel culture mob “footsteps”. If, after almost 100 years, Planned Parenthood can toss their previously revered founder under the bus, who’s truly immune?