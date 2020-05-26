GOP says no more massive relief packages

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin believes we need another massive relief bill. The GOP doesn’t want any more huge bills. They would rather tweak what they have — four huge coronavirus bills.

Senator Kennedy wants to give states flexibility, although some fear that states will use the money to fund people here illegally or irresponsible states will bail themselves out of debts they ran up.

Republicans are okay with extending unemployment, but only with the restriction that you can’t make more off the job than you would if you were working. More than two-thirds of unemployed Americans are reportedly receiving more on unemployment than they were on the job. There is no incentive to go back to work.

GOP pumps the brakes on massive new coronavirus relief spending | Fox News Video https://t.co/7WWD4U5HQk — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 26, 2020

Nancy Pelosi wants her $3 trillion bill which includes massive prisoner release, cash for illegal aliens, amnesty for almost everyone here illegally and goodies for labor unions and lobbyists.

.@SenateMajLdr must stop obstructing the House-passed #HeroesAct, which would deliver a clear strategy and $75 billion for the testing and contact tracing necessary to stop the spread of this vicious virus. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 25, 2020