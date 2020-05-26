MI Gov’s husband told to get to the back of the line, Whitmer responds

Last Thursday, a worker at North Shore Dock in northern Michigan, a company that provides boat and dock services, shared a story on Facebook about Michigan Governor Whitmer’s husband Dr. Marc Mallory a dentist.

“So today put a smile on my face, as most of your know we install docks, store boats etc.. This morning I was out working when the office called me

“there was a gentleman on hold who wanted his boat in the water before the weekend.. Being memorial weekend and the fact that we started working 3 weeks late means there is no chance this is going to happen…

“Well, our office personnel had explained this to the man and he replied: “I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?”

“The employee (his name has been blacked out to protect his privacy) continued:

“As you can imagine, that does make a difference, that would put you at the back of the line!!! Needless to say, our Governor and her husband will not be getting their boat for memorial day.

“He added:

“Too good not to share, I love it when karma comes around, even in small doses.

The Michigan governor is a tyrant and while most governors are loosening up their draconian virus rules, she’s tightening them up.

WHITMER’S OFFICE RESPONDS

Today, her office responded. Whitmer’s spokeswoman, Tiffany Brown, didn’t confirm or deny Monday the assertions by the marina company or its owner.

“Our practice is not to discuss the governor’s or her family’s personal calendar/schedules. And we’re not going to make it a practice of addressing every rumor that is spread online,” Brown said.

“There’s been a lot of wild misinformation spreading online attacking the governor and her family, and the threats of violence against her personally are downright dangerous,” she added.

The post was taken down after it went viral. The owner of the dock said he couldn’t handle the calls but sticks by his story.

SENATOR BARRETT GETS INVOLVED

State Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, wrote his own Facebook post on Friday, criticizing Mallory’s apparent request for the boat installation. The post was shared 500 times, Barrett said.

But the lawmaker said he eventually deleted it after the governor’s office reached out to the staff of Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, asking for the post to be removed and contending the comments were false.

Barrett, who looked into the situation further, said he now believes the governor’s office had made him an “unwilling” accessory in an attempted cover-up of the situation. The senator also mentioned that Whitmer had told other Michigan residents not to “descend” on Traverse City.

“Yet, what did her family try and do?” Barrett said.

“In the Army, we have a tradition that the leaders get in line for chow last behind everyone else in the unit,” he continued. “Here is the leader of our state. … Her family is trying to cut people in line.”