TakeTrumpOffTwitter is trending to silence the opposition

Last week, Mika Brzezinski started to call for Trump’s removal from Twitter over his tweets about the young intern who died in strange circumstances in Joe Scarborough’s office. The intern’s husband, a left-winger, also wrote a letter to Jack Dorsey asking him to take Trump off Twitter.

Keep in mind that Scarborough and his wife Mika devote all or most of their show each morning to ripping apart the President, often with blatant lies.

The calls to remove the President were started up again today by the Stalinist Twitter mob. They want to silence everyone who disagrees with them, not just the President. We’re including several tweets here to give you a sense of what they’re saying.

Pence addressed the conservative silencing on social media and he said the President won’t allow it to happen.

Everyone for #TakeTrumpOffTwitter Tuesday? Say it often. Say it loudly. Get it going. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) May 26, 2020

Donald Trump the most incompetent fraudulent president ever. You need to be removed from functioning society now. #TakeTrumpOffTwitter — Dollyduds (@dolly_duds) May 26, 2020

#TakeTrumpOffTwitter

Face it, Trump supporters, outside your cult, nobody listens to you or cares what you think (because you can’t). You vomit mindless twaddle that your reptilian brains barely have enough energy to even create! So just shut the fuck up! pic.twitter.com/i5LOz0oOAz — Jen Howt (@HowtJen) May 26, 2020

#TakeTrumpOffTwitter as a win for America, the planet, decency, democracy, safety, and most of all, humanity. — JustHope (@Hopes_Soaps) May 26, 2020

Donald Trump is, literally, the poster child of hate speech on Twitter. He is the very thing that Mr. Dorsey swore would eradicate from the platform. @Jack, it’s time to #TakeTrumpOffTwitter — Daniel Hennessy (@DK_Hennessy) May 26, 2020

These same people are getting conservatives banned on every social media site. Most of it is promoted by communistic groups like Media Matters and MoveOn.

PENCE SAID IT WON’T HAPPEN

Vice President Pence told Breitbart News that the Trump administration is “not going to tolerate” social media and big tech companies aiming to silence conservative voices in the 2020 election.

Pence said that President Donald Trump has “made it very clear” this type of behavior is unacceptable. Pence’s interview aired on Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM 125 the Patriot Channel.

“Well, the president has made it very clear that we are not going to tolerate censorship on the Internet and social media against conservatives,” Pence said. “We’re just not going to tolerate it.”

The Wall Street Journal’s Alex Leary and John McKinnon wrote:

President Trump is considering establishing a panel to review complaints of anticonservative bias on social media, according to people familiar with the matter, in a move that would likely draw pushback from technology companies and others. The plans are still under discussion but could include the establishment of a White House-created commission that would examine allegations of online bias and censorship, these people said. The administration could also encourage similar reviews by federal regulatory agencies, such as the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Election Commission, they said.

President Trump retweeted that. He had better do something soon. We’re being silenced. Facebook doesn’t even allow our Capitalism page proper recourse when our distribution is reduced over alleged fake news or a joke meme they think is dangerous or a five-year-old meme posted before his rules were passed.