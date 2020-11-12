GOP senator threatens Trump admin, give Joe intel briefings or else

The move to legitimize Joe Biden’s win in advance of the counting and certifications is aided and abetted by the so-called Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford (R-OK). It is a real slap in the face to the President as he threatens to intervene in providing Biden and Harris with secret intel.

The senator declared his intention to “step in” if President Donald Trump does not allow Joe Biden to begin receiving presidential intelligence briefings.

It is important to note that Lankford didn’t step in when Donald Trump was actually the President-elect who did not receive full intel.

In an interview with Tulsa talk radio station KRMG, Lankford said, “There’s nothing wrong with Vice President Biden getting the briefings to be able to prepare himself.” [Joe doesn’t even know where he is or what he is saying]

Lankford then made his apparent threat, saying that “If that’s not occurring by Friday, I will step in as well.” He says, “that this needs to occur so that regardless of the outcome of the election, whichever way that it goes, people can be ready for that actual task.”

He never spoke up when the 2016 transition to Donald Trump became an Obama farce.

HE WILL FORCE GSA’S HAND

The Oklahoma Senator went on to say that the Government Services Administration “has to certify that election to start turning it around, the first day they can do that on the calendar is Friday, and when that occurs, they should actually step in.”

Lankford stressed that he would use his power to force the GSA’s hand. “And I would tell you, I’m on the committee of oversight,” said Lankford. “I’ve already started engaging in this area.”

That is all meant to legitimize this election before it’s settled. There is evidence of fraud that needs to be examined. Also, Democrats are still counting ballots in some states.

Thus far, the GSA has refused to begin helping Biden’s transition team, citing the lack of certified election results. Joe Biden has said he doesn’t mind waiting.

Republicans have never been there for Donald Trump, a freedom fighter who stood up for the average American. As bad as they are, Democrats are worse.