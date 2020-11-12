Source reveals Biden’s open borders policies to take place immediately

A source familiar with Joe Biden’s [handlers’] plans said he will abolish all or most of President Trump’s executive orders. Congress failed to act, and we ended up with President Trump forced to act with memos and orders.
The Biden team will fully restore DACA, enact a 100-day freeze on all deportations, limit ICE arrests, overturn green card restrictions, abolish the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, and much more.
The incoming administration also intends to rescind Mr. Trump’s travel and immigration restrictions on 13 mostly African or predominantly Muslim countries. These restrictions had nothing to do with their religion. They are terror countries.
Mr. Biden will look to implement a 100-day freeze on deportations while his administration issues guidance narrowing who can be arrested by immigration agents.
Obama-era memos prioritized the deportation of immigrants with criminal convictions, recent border-crossers, and those who entered the country illegally more than once were scrapped in 2017 by Mr. Trump so that no unauthorized immigrant would be exempted from being arrested and removed from the country.
That is an open border policy, and it hurts the American worker.