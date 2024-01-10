GOP Sens. on President Trump Calling J6 Prisoners “Hostages”

Democracy dies in adulterated voter rolls. If one person can simply grab 10,000 mail-in ballots, fill them out by machine, and drop them in mailboxes, that’s not democracy; that’s fraud. If people who are not US citizens are eligible to vote, that too is fraud….you can vote with no verification requirements whatsoever. ~ Bad Catitude

Republican senators disagree with President Trump’s statement that people convicted of Jan. 6-related crimes are “hostages” who should be pardoned or set free by President Biden or a future president. President Trump said he would pardon “many,” but not all J6 prisoners.

He is coming from the standpoint that they were overcharged and mistreated.

If the government had done the same thing to the rioters of communist Antifa and Black Lives Matter, then I’d say they were fair, but instead, they ignored or provoked their at least eight-month-long violence. Joe Biden praised the 2020 Floyd riots to the congregants of Mother Emanuel AME Church just this past Sunday. Kamala Harris and Biden’s staff raised money for their bail.

So, using that standard, yes, many J6ers should be pardoned. Some people just walked into the Capitol with police permission. That’s a minor trespass charge, but they received extensive sentences in many cases.

It would also be nice to hear the following senators strongly reject communist and anarchist organizations like Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

REPUBLICAN SENATORS RESPOND WITH CERTAINTY

The Hill published the following quotes from the liberal and moderate Republicans. Democrats won’t say anything like this about the Floyd riots by communists and anarchists. They openly encourage them.

“I don’t condone that characterization at all, no,” said Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.) when asked about Trump calling Jan. 6-related convicts “hostages.”

“We got a justice system, and they’re working through it,” Thune said of the nearly 900 people convicted of Jan. 6-related crimes.

Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), a member of the Senate Republican leadership team, dismissed Trump’s claim.

“Somebody who’s been duly convicted of a federal crime is not a hostage,” he said.

“I’m a big believer in our criminal justice system and believe that people are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. But once they are, I accept that verdict and that judgment,” said Cornyn.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters that he stands by the remarks he made at the end of Trump’s second impeachment trial when he denounced the former president and the “criminals” supporting him.

“Let me say this about Jan. 6: I’ve had remarks that I made on Feb. 13 of ’21 about how I felt about Jan. 6. I recently reread it, and I stand by what I said,” McConnell said.

McConnell voted to acquit Trump of the impeachment charge of inciting an insurrection but did so on the technical grounds that he was no longer in office when the Senate held its trial.

McConnell, at the time, accused the “mob” of attacking their own government and using “terrorism to try to stop a specific piece of democratic business they did not like.”

He said they “beat and bloodied our own police,” “stormed the Senate floor,” “tried to hunt down the Speaker of the House,” and “built a gallows and chanted about murdering the vice president.”

Oh, please, it was an effigy, not a serious gallows. Sentinel doesn’t condone the riot or beating the police, but the whole story should be told.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) balked at the notion.

“That’s like calling drug traffickers unlicensed pharmacists. At the end of the day, they’re J6 convicts to me,” he said.

“If they were proven guilty in a court of law of a crime, it is what it is,” he said. “Are there some people that were swept up in it? Yeah, but use better judgment. If you were only accidently in the Capitol, you probably didn’t get convicted…if you hurt a police officer, you should have been convicted…f you broke anything on the Capitol, you should have been convicted. You should serve your time. Period, end of story.”

“That’s not a hostage,” he added. “We have hostages held by Hamas right now. I have a different standard for what I consider hostages.”

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) told The Hill, “if you’re convicted of a crime, you are deserving of the punishment.”

“I think if you’re convicted of a crime, you’re a criminal,” he added.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) also disagreed with Trump.

“I view them the same as the individual juries that convicted them. There was violence on that day…there were people that violated the law…there were people that tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power after an election,” he said.

“I do not agree with anybody that says they are political prisoners. That’s simply the way I see it,” he added.

THE WEAPONIZATION OF GOVERNMENT

House Republican Chair Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that she has “concerns about the treatment of Jan. 6 hostages.”

“I believe we’re seeing the weaponization of the federal government against not just President Trump, but we’re seeing it against conservatives,” she claimed.

The Republican senators interviewed by The Hill seem to feel the punishment was just and are not concerned about the weaponization of government or unequal justice under the law.

THE BIG LIE

The lie at the heart of this is that J6 was an insurrection. Outside of a small number of people with pepper spray and flagpoles and one with a knife, the people were all unarmed. Roughly 200 people out of hundreds of thousands rioted.

People came because they saw actual problems in the 2020 elections, including mail-in ballots counted at the last minute, late-night voter drops into Zuckerboxes, laws changed at the last minute, election counting delayed and ballots mysteriously turning up, and so on.

FBI Director Wray had embedded FBI agents in the crowd, and Rep. Clay Higgins said he can safely say there were at least 200 FBI assets in the crowd.

The media, mostly Democrat leadership, along with the J6 Kangaroo Court, portrayed the riot and rally as an insurrection, and now half the country still believes it was. The J6 witness testimony is missing to add to their lack of credibility.

There were fuses that police set off because they were not properly prepared or forewarned, even though the FBI knew what was probably coming. An officer pushed an elderly woman down the concrete steps more than once, and that was one fuse that propelled people into moving the flimsy gates and charging for the Capitol. Sending dangerous gasses into the crowd that was peaceful at the time was a fuse.

They are the real threat to democracy. They have no limits when it comes to destroying their opponents.

The constant manhunts and vicious Biden hate speeches are aimed at dehumanizing Donald Trump, J6ers, and anyone who wants to make America great. They’re winning.

