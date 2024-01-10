Key Club Member Wants 87.5% Population Reduction Done “Peacefully”

The Key Club of Rome member Dennis Meadows hopes the “necessary” depopulation of the planet, down to one billion—an 87.5% reduction from today’s population—can “occur in a civil way.”

He and his fellow radicals have decided it’s necessary. The Key Club now works with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

“I hope that it [depopulation] can occur in a civil way. I mean civil in a special way – a peaceful way, doesn’t mean that everybody’s happy. But it means that conflict isn’t solved through violence, through force, but rather in other ways.

“And so that’s what I hope for …the planet can support something like a billion people, maybe two billion [we currently have 7.8 billion people in the world], depending on how much liberty and how much material consumption you want to have.

“If you want more liberty and more consumption, you have to have fewer people, and conversely, you have more people.

“I mean, we could even have 8 or 9 billion probably if we have a very strong dictatorship, which is smart. That’s, unfortunately, you never have smart dictatorships. They’re always stupid, so, but if you had a smart dictatorship and a low standard of living, you would have a b–, but we want to have freedom and we want to have a high standard.

“So we’re going to have a billion people and we’re now at 7, so we have to get back down. I hope that this can be relatively slow and that it can be done in a way which is relatively equal, you know? So that people share the experience and they don’t have a few rich, you know, trying to force everybody else to to deal with it.

“So those are my hopes. These are pretty pessimistic hopes, you know, but that’s that’s what’s ahead.”

They’re pessimistic because we want to live and have children.

If we could make Donald Trump the smart dictator, I could go along with that.

Dennis should be honorable and be the first to go.

Key Club of Rome member, Dennis Meadows, hopes the “necessary” depopulation of the planet, down to one billion—an 87.5% reduction from today’s population—can “occur in a civil way”. “The planet can support something like a billion people, maybe two”….. pic.twitter.com/aVjckfrdSq — T (@Rifleman4WVU) January 9, 2024

Related