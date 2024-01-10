New WH Clown Rules: Everyone Has to Call in Sick

As we think we couldn’t look stupider than we do, the White House figured out a way to accomplish the task. After the media started covering for the AWOL Secretary of Defense by saying he’s a private guy, there will be an investigation, and we should move on, they passed a critical rule that Biden employees weren’t aware of – call in sick when you’re a no show due to illness.

They don’t need an investigation – let people know when you’re out, especially when you’re in charge of ongoing wars.

Gotta call in sick, can’t just no-show. I learnt that when I worked at Taco Bell. — Walter (@LongBeachBum) January 9, 2024

