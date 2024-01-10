New WH Clown Rules: Everyone Has to Call in Sick

By
M Dowling
-
2
40

As we think we couldn’t look stupider than we do, the White House figured out a way to accomplish the task. After the media started covering for the AWOL Secretary of Defense by saying he’s a private guy, there will be an investigation, and we should move on, they passed a critical rule that Biden employees weren’t aware of – call in sick when you’re a no show due to illness.

They don’t need an investigation – let people know when you’re out, especially when you’re in charge of ongoing wars.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
20 seconds ago

I wonder if he was worried that he’d run out off paid days off. It is early in the year so he has to save those sick days.

0
Reply
lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
1 hour ago

Does that mean Joe has to call in mentally ill every day?

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz