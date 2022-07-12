GOP Threw Biden a Gun Lifeline, Now He Wants to Infringe More

“President Biden on Monday capped off a celebration of a recently passed bipartisan gun safety law with a call to take further action, including a ban on assault weapons. Biden spoke to a crowd of hundreds of lawmakers, advocates, and relatives of gun violence victims on the South Lawn of the White House to mark the passage and signing last month of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in the wake of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left nearly 20 children dead. At the end of his remarks, Biden acknowledged more needed to be done, focusing in particular on the availability of high-powered weapons,” the Hill reports.

Unsurprisingly, he’s running with his success. Now President-ish Biden wants a slew of rifles, which he mischaracterizes as “assault weapons” banned. He’s going to infringe more. What didn’t the GOP get about that? There will be no end until they end the Second Amendment.

“Assault weapons need to be banned,” Biden says while calling for common sense measures. https://t.co/XMWsOIzysO pic.twitter.com/HiAu3VsOFx — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 11, 2022

Biden today: “None of what I’m talking about infringes on anyone’s Second Amendment rights…I support the Second Amendment.” Biden said, moments later: “Assault weapons need to be banned…I’m determined to ban these weapons again…”

This as he does actually infringe.

Biden today: “None of what I’m talking about infringes on anyone’s Second Amendment rights…I support the Second Amendment.” Biden, moments later: “Assault weapons need to be banned…I’m determined to ban these weapons again…” pic.twitter.com/Iqby1eHnMZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 11, 2022

GET REAL GOP

Mitch McConnell and RINOs like John Cornyn are looking to do immigration next. Someone needs to shut these fools down. Are they trying to lose the next election?

Cornyn, a Judiciary Committee member, was overheard promoting amnesty. He did this with fellow senators and immigration advocates Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Cornyn said to Padilla, “First guns, now immigration,” meaning amnesty.

John Cornyn backed off, calling his comment a “joke.” Attempting to cover his tracks, Cornyn said, “The Democrats and their allies in the media really can’t take a joke.”

The problem is that he caved quickly on guns and telling an alleged joke about amnesty, if it is a joke, is not funny.

Cornyn was relentlessly booed for his unnecessary sellout on guns.

