The Lost Children of Progressive Milwaukee

The police were in a St. Paul neighborhood serving a warrant for murder, when a group of small children, one in diapers, went up to them calling them names, hitting, punching, kicking them, and throwing rocks while they cursed at them and called them pigs.

Reporter Sheila Qualls wrote about the exchange for AlphaNews in her story, Sheila Qualls: Grooming children for a life of crime.

“What’s the product of grooming children to disrespect police officers and other forms of authority?” asks Qualls. “We are essentially training them to disregard societal norms of behavior and hindering them from achieving success in life. In short, we’re cultivating future criminals.”

“When children like these are eventually arrested or even killed because they have never learned to respect authority,” she said, “progressives and the media use their deaths as an opportunity to advance the faulty narrative of inherent racism in America.”

In the video, the group of toddlers and children is shown interacting with two police officers. Older children encourage a little boy, maybe four years old to verbally and physically assault the officers.

“Shut up, b*tch,” yells the little boy. Then he closes in and hits the white officer of the two, one of whom is black. “Hey,” protests the man, and the boy repeats, “Shut up, b*tch.” Off-screen, a child accuses, “Wow, you pushin’ around a little kid.”

“These guys aren’t messing around,” one officer says quietly to the other.

“F*ck off,” screams the child. He postures menacingly, hurls additional insults, and strikes the officer again. An older boy behind him eggs him on, referring to the officer as a “deep-fried Oreo head.” The abuse continues for several more seconds until the officers move away.

Alpha News only published a short clip. It actually went on for two minutes.

How often do groups of hate-filled youths do this and draw huge, menacing crowds? These children are being indoctrinated with hatred for police officers. Possibly because they have criminals in their families who hate the cops.

It certainly is a progressive doctrine. When they say defund the police, they are serious.

Watch this heartbreaking scene as children this young have learned to hate those trying to protect them.

