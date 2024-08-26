Gov. Abbott: 1.1 M Ineligible Voters Removed from Rolls, Will Pursue Charges Against Those Who Voted

Gov. Abbott had 1.1 million ineligible voters removed from the voter rolls, and he plans to pursue charges against those who voted illegally. You won’t see this in any blue state.

This is the breakdown:

6,500 of the removed voters were noncitizens; of those, nearly 2,000 had a voter history. Over 6,000 have a felony conviction. Isn’t that nice? The criminals are likely voting for a Democrat. Who lets them out of prison, gives them benefits, and protects them in sanctuaries? Right! 1,930 have a voter history. 457,000+ were deceased. 463,000+ were on the suspense list. 134,00+ involved voters who moved. 65,000+ were voters who failed to respond to a notice of examination.

The AG’s office is now pursuing legal action against these noncitizens for voting illegally.

Governor Abbott signed House Bill 1243 into law last year, increasing the penalty for illegal voting, including voting by noncitizens, to a second-degree felony.

Election integrity is essential to our democracy. Texas’ strong election laws removed over 1 MILLION ineligible voters from our voter rolls. We continue to safeguard Texans’ right to vote while also protecting our elections from illegal voting. More: https://t.co/nJq9GrKHNF pic.twitter.com/tht9Ebo6eO — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 26, 2024