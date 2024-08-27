Zuckerberg: He Succumbed to Biden-Harris Pressure to Censor

In a letter to Chairman Jim Jordan and the House Judiciary Committee, Mark Zuckerberg wrote that he “regrets” working with the Biden-Harris administration, which “repeatedly pressured” Meta’s teams “for months” to censor COVID posts, including satire and humor.

Mark Zuckerberg told a House panel that he regrets donating $400 million to Zuckerboxes because it gave the impression he was swinging the election. He denied that it did but said he decided to sit this election out to maintain a neutral stance.

Zuckerberg also said he wished the company had been more vocal about pushing back against pressure from the Biden administration to restrict some Covid-19-related content.

“It’s since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we shouldn’t have demoted the story,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Zuckerberg also said that in 2021, senior officials from the Biden administration, including from the White House, “repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn’t agree.”

At the time, Facebook’s publicly stated goal was to push millions of people toward Covid-19 vaccines. He didn’t give his opinion of the vaccines.

THE LAWSUIT THEY SHOULD HAVE WON

The Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit filed by two GOP-led states in June alleging that Biden administration officials unlawfully pressured social media platforms to remove content flagged as disinformation. The court ruled that neither the states nor the several individuals who also sued could show that the restriction of their speech online was a result of pressure from government officials on social media companies.

Well, they can now.

“Ultimately, it was our decision whether or not to take content down, and we own our decisions, including Covid-19 related changes we made to our enforcement in the wake of all of this pressure,” Zuckerberg wrote. “I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it,” he said.

What Zuckerberg did was terrible, but it’s better late than never. I’m surprised he has a conscience. Zuckerberg promised free speech, and a Libertarian friend of mine started a web page and built it up to a million followers. he did it on the promise that Zuckerberg would honor free speech. I posted on his page, Capitalism, and because they didn’t like what we said about elections and COVID, even obvious jokes, facebook’s leftist fact-checkers destroyed his ten years of effort and took down the page. They didn’t say why, just that we didn’t meet their standards, but we know why.

Mark Zuckerberg just admitted three things: 1. Biden-Harris Admin “pressured” Facebook to censor Americans. 2. Facebook censored Americans. 3. Facebook throttled the Hunter Biden laptop story. Big win for free speech. pic.twitter.com/ALlbZd9l6K — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 26, 2024