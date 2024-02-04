Gov. Abbott Builds the Wall! Is In Eagle Pass with 14 Governors

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) previously installed about 30 miles of razor wire at the Texas-Mexico border near Eagle Pass to stop the flood of illegal aliens being let in by the Biden administration. He’s installing more in defiance of the Supreme Court order and continues to occupy Shelby Park. The Border Patrol Union stands with Texas, along with 25 states.

Additionally, Governor Greg Abbott released a video of Texas building its own border wall. He said that Texas will not back down from securing the border. He bought up as much as he could of the leftover material that the administration didn’t use.

“Texas made history as the first and ONLY state to build our own border wall,” he said.

Texas made history as the first and ONLY state to build our own border wall. Construction is ongoing. We will not back down from our efforts to secure the border. pic.twitter.com/ARi1aXuhay — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 3, 2024

Republican governors, including Greg Abbott, are visiting the Texas border to discuss border security policies and address the Biden administration’s approach.

The visit will take place at Shelby Park, despite it being off-limits to federal law enforcement, which has caused tension between the Biden administration and Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.

The opposition protests against Abbott’s border policies and the visit are taking place, with concerns raised about their impact on the international waterway.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Idaho Gov. Brad Little

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

After getting briefed on security operations, the governors plan to hold a news conference Sunday afternoon “on the unprecedented actions to protect Americans in response to President Joe Biden’s reckless open border policies,” according to a news release.

On Saturday, Eagle Pass police blocked off the road outside Shelby Park with police tape and cones.

‘Just stop it, we’ve got the manpower’ says Veteran as Texas pushes back against Feds, closes border Alexa Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) spoke with residents of Eagle Pass, Texas, where illegal immigrants have been flooding into the U.S. from Mexico under the negligence of President… pic.twitter.com/CBMmGzVNhE — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 3, 2024

