Gov Abbott orders face masks in public spaces

Texas Governor Abbott ordered Texans in counties with 20 or more COVID-19 cases must wear masks in public spaces. There is no evidence from studies that masks work, but common sense tells you it helps keep particles from spreading. However, masks should only be required in public places where you will be in six feet of people, but he didn’t say that.

Abbott also signed an order allowing county and city leaders to impose restrictions on the size of gatherings.

There is no risk of prison. Violating it will be treated like not wearing a seatbelt.

Watch:

