Gov. Abbott will NOT accept refugees in 2020 – for good reason

Governor Abbott will not accept refugees in 2020 as the President’s executive order allows. Texas needs to assimilate the refugees and illegal aliens they already have. The Governor has a good reason — he has taken in more than any other state and he needs resources for the ones he has!

Abbott noted in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Texas has accepted more refugees than any other state since fiscal year 2010 on top of grappling with “disproportionate migration issues resulting from a broken federal immigration system.”

“At this time, the state and nonprofit organizations have a responsibility to dedicate available resources to those who are already here, including refugees, migrants, and the homeless — indeed, all Texans,” Abbott wrote.

“As a result, Texas cannot consent to initial refugee resettlement for FY2020.”

It is a bit of an exercise in futility since the refugees in other states can settle in Texas after they come to the U.S.

“Texas has carried more than its share in assisting the refugee resettlement process and appreciates that other states are available to help with these efforts,” the Texas governor wrote.

Over 30 governors from both parties said they would continue to take in refugees. The problem is they are taking so many in that they aren’t assimilating and their culture and politics will become ours. We want people who come here for our values and our rule of law.

Unfortunately, the refugees we get to see are horrible people like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. We are certain most are not like her.

Executives at World Relief and the Evangelical Immigration Table — an organization with links to the Soros-funded National Immigration Forum — have been lobbying governors across the country to bring more refugees to their states.

There are 18 GOP governors who have requested resettlement: