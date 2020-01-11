Iran announced Saturday that the military “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard, after the government had repeatedly denied Western accusations that it was responsible.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter that “human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster.”

Zarif is the man the President rightfully refused a visa. Zarif's intention was to insult the USA at a UN meeting. Zarif is the man who guides much of the terror. He is also John Kerry and Dianne Feinstein's pal who worked out that terrible nuke deal for America.

.@RepSpeier again blames the Trump for Iran downing a passenger aircraft: “We need to remember how this all started. This has started from the time the president … reneged on the nuclear dea. … He keeps ramping it up, and the result is that they respond.” pic.twitter.com/8oB1O4xxhO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 10, 2020

Innocent civilians are now dead because they were caught in the middle of an unnecessary and unwanted military tit for tat. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all 176 souls lost aboard this flight. https://t.co/zWaVgWxfdL — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 9, 2020

First off, if anyone believes anything coming out of this guy’s mouth anymore that’s another issue. That aside…he was briefed on an imminent window (I was in the same room Wed). Also, even the IRGC put out a statement saying Soleimani was in Iraq for a confrontation w/Americans https://t.co/OCah2JdJ5p — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 11, 2020

AHMED: The Dems aim to portray ⁦@POTUS⁩ as causing the #IranPlaneCrash . He is in NO WAY responsible, any more than he is responsible for #ISLAMIST #Iran ‘s 40 year campaign of regional & global terrorism ⁦@Varneyco⁩ ⁦@IWF⁩ pic.twitter.com/9imvW91FX0 — Qanta Ahmed (@MissDiagnosis) January 11, 2020

Iran apologized for the human error.

A military statement carried by state media said the plane was mistaken for a “hostile target” after it turned toward a “sensitive military center” of the Revolutionary Guard. The military was at its “highest level of readiness,” it said, amid the heightened tensions with the United States.

“In such a condition, because of human error and in an unintentional way, the flight was hit,” the statement said. It apologized for the disaster and said it would upgrade its systems to prevent such “mistakes” in the future.

President Hassan Rouhani, in a message on Twitter, said, “Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people. Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake. My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences,” Rouhani added.

Those responsible will be prosecuted, according to the Islamic Republic.

They had to know right from the beginning but took days to acknowledge it and they did it after videos and photos made it clear it was shot down.

Ali Abedzadeh, the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, said at a televised news conference Friday he was “certain that no missiles hit the aircraft.”

The plane was shot down early Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an American airstrike in Baghdad.

No one was wounded in the attack on the bases, although Iran tried to say up to 80 soldiers were wounded. That was a lie repeated as fact by MSNBC.

Ukraine Flight 752 carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 57 Canadian-Iranians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials. The Canadian government had earlier lowered the nation’s death toll from 63.