Paul Krugman’s kiddie porn tweet problem has disappeared

What happened to Paul Krugman’s kiddie porn tweet scandal? It’s gone after a day. It needs further discussion.

Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman can’t even figure out what goes on with social media and how to use his computer. He is supposedly brilliant.

The weird little man tweeted to the world that someone hacked him and downloaded kiddie porn from his account.

He did not know what to do!

“Someone compromised my IP address and is using it to download child pornography,” Krugman told his Twitter followers Wednesday. “I might just be a random target. But this could be an attempt to Qanon me.”

“Qanon” him? He’s a conspiracy theorist. We definitely believe the odd, nasty man did not try to download kiddie porn. We don’t want to spread unsubstantiated rumors.

For those who don’t know about Qanon, Q is a person or a group of people who publish cryptic and informative messages and videos on online bulletin boards. Some people believe that Q is a high-level person who has a deep knowledge of worldwide trends. Others believe that Q is just prescient. The left has decided Q is an evil conspiracy theorist.

They have tied a number of the world’s leaders to abuse of children, thus, Krugman is blaming Q. He’s dopey.

Why in the world would he make this tweet public?

Then he went to a newspaper for help.

Deleted original tweet. Times thinks it may have been a scam. Anyway, will have more security in future — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 9, 2020

He knows nothing.

Interesting: I have a Facebook account, but should kill it — I don’t use it at all. But I just got a notification that someone was trying to change my password. If something odd (or, actually, anything) pops up there — it wasn’t me. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 10, 2018

Remember the prediction in this next tweet? He’s a fraud and we should expect nothing sane from him.

I went to the first Tea Party on Long Island in 2009 to take photos and see what it was about. People were dressed like revolutionaries throwing tea overboard from a boat in Northport. There was quite a crowd.

It was fun.

Krugman came along with his little doggie, spoke with the man who ran it, a very nice business owner, and then wrote a vile NY Times piece full of lies and distortions about what nuts we were. It was the first time the media recognized our existence.

His predictions and his judgment, in general, are terrible. We doubt he’s all that smart. He’s a Noble Prize winner because it’s a political left, meaningless prize.