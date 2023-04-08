Gov. Abbott “Working Swiftly” to “Pardon Sgt. Perry”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott intends to swiftly seek a pardon for Army Sergeant Daniel Perry. He was recently convicted of murder for shooting a Black Lives Matter protester during an anti-police demonstration in 2020. It was in self-defense. A Soros prosecutor took on a case that was a solid self-defense case.

Soros Democrats want to make it illegal to defend themselves against Democrats.

If Soros can even corrupt Texas, there are no limits.

“I am working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry,” the Texas Republican tweeted Saturday along with a statement on how his office will go about a pardon.

Abbott tweeted that the Board of Pardons and Paroles must recommend pardons in Texas.

“I have made that request and instructed the board to expedite its review,” Abbott said

The governor said he looks forward to signing the pardon as soon as it reaches his desk.

I am working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry. pic.twitter.com/HydwdzneMU — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 8, 2023

Soros Law

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza is a George Soros-backed prosecutor who brought the case.

“Self-defense is a God-given right, not a crime. Unfortunately, the Soros-backed DA in Travis County cares more about the radical agenda of dangerous Antifa and BLM mobs than justice,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement to Fox News Digital following the Perry verdict.

Videos online show Garrett Foster pointing an AK-47 at Sgt. Perry was caught in the middle of a Black Lives Matter march while driving for Uber. Sgt. Perry was stationed at Ft. Hood and was driving an Uber to make extra money.

Garrett Foster came up to him, wielding a gun at Sgt. Perry, and when he pointed the gun at him, Sgt. Perry had seconds to decide to shoot and save his life.

He chose to live.

The Austin Police found Sgt. Perry acted in self-defense. The Soros prosecutor has political motivations. It’s not about the law for Soros prosecutors.

“When Garrett Foster pointed his AK-47 at Daniel Perry, Daniel had two-tenths of a second to defend himself. He chose to live,” Doug O’Connell, an attorney for Perry, told Fox News Digital in a statement last year.

“It may be legal in Texas to carry an assault rifle in downtown Austin. It doesn’t make it a good idea. If you point a firearm at someone, you’re responsible for everything that happens next.”

Abbott explained that Texas has one of the “strongest stand your ground” laws in the country that “cannot be “nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney.”

Another BLM rioter shot at Perry shortly after he defended himself. Perry then fled and immediately called police upon getting to safety. Texas is a stand your ground state, but it looks like that doesn’t apply if you defend yourself from those with a system approved ideology pic.twitter.com/nqpSG1Opue — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) July 1, 2021

The Anti-Self-Defense Party

The Left doesn’t like self-defense for Republicans. Look what they did to Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two rioters and wounded one who was trying to kill him. The left wanted to get him imprisoned and lost the cases at trial. Now they are suing him civilly.

And who can forget Justice Stevens, who said, “You have the constitutional right to call 911,” but not to own a gun.

“Maybe you have some kind of constitutional right to have a cell phone with a pre-dialed 911 in the number at your bedside, and that might provide you with a little better protection than a gun which you’re not used to using,” he said to laughter, according to an Oct. 16 article by Reuters.

Soros prosecutors take it a step further. They won’t prosecute Democrat criminals, but they will bring bogus charges against anyone they disagree with.

