Gov. Adams: Aliens Fled the TX Bus Out of “Fear” of NYC Crime

A bus filled with mostly single adult male migrants arrived at Port Authority in New York City from Texas Friday morning. On Sunday, another bus of mostly single men arrived.

At a press conference on Sunday, Adams welcomed the busload of migrants arriving from Texas. Most aliens had left the bus and disappeared before reaching New York City. Only 14 showed up out of “fear” of New York City crime.

Adams said the immigrants likely bailed out early because of their “fear” of the city.

“We were led to believe about 40 people should have been on that bus. Only 14 got off,” Adams said at a 7 a.m. press conference at Midtown’s Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The mayor suggested that the most likely reason was “because of the fear that something was going to happen to them if they came to this location, people got off earlier.”

“And we are concerned about that because we don’t want people being dropped off [just] anywhere,” he said.

A City Hall spokeswoman later insisted that the mayor was not referring to the city’s abysmal crime stats in his comments. She couldn’t come up with an alternative reason for the statement.

CRIME IN NYC

Crime in New York City continues to skyrocket.

In the transit system, crime is up 57%.

Major crimes in New York City have skyrocketed 37% so far this year, according to NYPD data.

Grand larceny shot up 49% this year – from 18,058 to 26,908. Auto theft has spiked by 46.2%, from 4,855 to 7,100. The numbers show that robbery is up 39.2%, from 6,530 to 9,091, and burglaries increased by 32.9%, from 6,251 to 8,305.

Felonious assault rose by 18.6%, and rapes saw an 11% increase so far this year over 2021.

GREAT PLACE FOR ILLEGAL ALIENS

Gov. Abbott has good reasons for sending the new Democrats to New York City.

“Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” Gov. Abbott said.

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said. “I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.”

Both Adams and DC Mayor Bowser are complaining bitterly, although they are getting a handful of illegal aliens compared to the border states.

