FBI Lays Siege to Mar-A-Lago, Raids DJT’s Home

The FBI executed a search warrant today at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, the former President confirms to CNN. It began early this morning and continued for hours.

The former president has responded, calling it “dark times” as his “beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago” “is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

This is a first against a president. He called it “prosecutorial misconduct” and “weaponization of the Justice System.” He called it a “political prosecution.”

He noted that Hillary Clinton’s crimes went without any accountability.

They broke into his personal safe!!!

As the Sentinel has noted, we believe the FBI is deeply corrupt and will arrest Donald Trump as an October surprise. The Beria-style law enforcement agency doesn’t need evidence of a crime.

Allegedly, a grand jury is convened due to the embarrassing gossip accumulated by the J6 panel. Their only goal is to destroy Donald Trump so he can’t run again.

Democrats on Twitter are thrilled. Wait until they come for them. And they will. This is one heck of a corrupt justice system and media. Notice that CNN was the first notified. That’s a pattern. They are treating him like a drug lord.

The FBI raided his residence and private club. They were there for hours.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Mr. Trump said, maintaining it was an effort to stop him from running for president in 2024. Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries.”

“They even broke into my safe!” he wrote. “What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.”

The far-left Times is mocking DJT as usual as Democrats are laying waste to our democracy and transforming us into the Banana Republic.

DJT’S STATEMENT

BREAKING: The U.S. government is currently raiding an opposition party leader’s home, as seen in tin pot dictatorships. If this were happening in another country, the State Department would condemn it and fund the opposition. https://t.co/CKp7P9yRsz — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) August 8, 2022

