Gov Brown will send you to prison if you party with more than 6

The petty despots known as Democrat governors have locked down again. One governor, however, is going over-and-above. She is threatening to imprison anyone who holds gatherings of more than six people.

THE NEW CRIME: PARTYING WITH MORE THAN 6

Oregon’s Kate Brown vows to send her Gestapo into the homes of those who defy her decree to limit gatherings to no more than six people.

As coronavirus infections rise across Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown indicated Friday that she intends to take a much harder line to enforce her new “freeze” order limiting social gatherings to six people or less.

The governor warned that violations are misdemeanors punishable by citation or arrest. Brown said she would work with state police and local law enforcement to encourage Oregonians to comply with her directive.

Brown is making criminals out of innocent Americans.

“For the last eight months, I have been asking Oregonians to follow the letter and the spirit of the law, and we have not chosen to engage law enforcement,” Brown said Friday. “At this point in time, unfortunately, we have no other option.”

She has a choice. Lockdowns do not stop the virus.

The governor’s office cited emergency authority granted to her by Oregon law. Violators could face up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $1,250, or both.

She can trample all of Oregonians’ rights by claiming emergency authority. You see why Democrats won’t give it up.

That’s the same set of penalties the governor’s office described for her “stay home” order at the pandemic’s outset last March. Authorities said at the time that they intended to inform people about the laws rather than issue punishments.

Citing and arresting people at their homes is not new. They do it with Jews in New York City.

The goal is to make Thanksgiving and Christmas an uncelebratory event.

Brown spokesman Charles Boyle sent around an email Saturday and said The Oregon State Police would work with local law enforcement, and they might decide to issue citations. [But they might throw you in jail too.]

Brown won’t get Portland Antifa and Black Lives Matter under control and put them in jail, but she will invent a new crime to put innocent people into jail.

Brown’s “freeze” also puts severe restrictions on restaurants and other small businesses and limits religious worship services, a prime target in the left’s war on western civilization.