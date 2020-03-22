Gov Cuomo refused to buy ventilators in 2015 despite knowing they’d be needed

Betsy McCaughey, Chairman of the Committee to Reduce Infection Deaths is a former lieutenant governor of New York. In a column on the 18th, she pointed out that Governor Andrew Cuomo refused to buy enough ventilators to cover a pandemic, even while he had the funds back in 2015.

A severe case of coronavirus attacks the lungs and makes it impossible to breathe without a ventilator. New York has 16,000 too few ventilators and Governor Cuomo made that call in 2015, McCaughey writes.

Instead of buying ventilators, he “asked his health commissioner, Howard Zucker to assemble a task force and draft rules for rationing the ventilators they already had.”

“That task force came up with rules that will be imposed when ventilators run short. Patients assigned a red code will have the highest access, and other patients will be assigned green, yellow or blue (the worst) depending on a “triage officer’s” decision. In truth, a death officer. Let’s not sugarcoat it. It won’t be up to your own doctor. ”

“Cuomo could have purchased the additional 16,000 needed ventilators for $36,000 apiece or a total of $576 million in 2015. It’s a lot of money but less than the $750 million he threw away on a boondoggle “Buffalo Billion” solar panel .”

“The task force claimed there was no point in buying ventilators because there’s also a shortage of doctors and nurses trained to use them. Five years ago, that problem could have been fixed, too. Even now, the National Disaster Medical System can send staff to hot spots like New York.”

“But in New York, rationing ventilators should be unnecessary. The state knew of the shortage, had the money, and should have bought the lifesaving equipment, instead of making a plan on who should live or die.’

We’re sure the MSM will be right on this.

In 2015, Cuomo was in Puerto Rico concerned about their healthcare: