Sen. Paul tests positive for coronavirus

Senator Rand Paul tested positive for coronavirus but is asymptomatic and feels fine. The Republican senator plans to return to work after his quarantine period ends.

The only reason he was tested was out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events.

The 57-year-old is the first U.S. senator to test positive for the virus. Previously, two Democrat representatives tested positive.

The information came from the Senator’s Twitter account.

Although Vice President Pence and his wife were exposed to a staffer with the virus, they both test negative so far.

One does have to wonder about how reliable these tests are, but it’s what we have.

He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in quarantine after she was exposed to a doctor who tested positive for the virus.