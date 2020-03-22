Sen. Paul tests positive for coronavirus

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Senator Rand Paul tested positive for coronavirus but is asymptomatic and feels fine.  The Republican senator plans to return to work after his quarantine period ends.

The only reason he was tested was out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events.

The 57-year-old is the first U.S. senator to test positive for the virus. Previously, two Democrat representatives tested positive.

The information came from the Senator’s Twitter account.

Although Vice President Pence and his wife were exposed to a staffer with the virus, they both test negative so far.

One does have to wonder about how reliable these tests are, but it’s what we have.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in quarantine after she was exposed to a doctor who tested positive for the virus.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

2 COMMENTS

  2. Rand has Winnie the Flu symptoms after the commie RAT neighbor attacked him?
    Be well Rand, live long and prosper.

    \ //

Leave a Reply