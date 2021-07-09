This is how the government will force you to get vaccinated

Petty despot Biden plans to send government agents to the doors of the unvaccinated. Isn’t that sweet? So thoughtful They care. They really, really care.
The figurehead in the White House is actually intimidating Americans in what is supposed to be a free country.
Why is this administration so insanely anxious to get everyone vaccinated, even children and people who had COV?
More and more, we hear people demanding unconstitutional and mandatory vaccinations. They are just parroting what they hear. Americans have been terrorized into thinking this is appropriate.
Will the government come after us over the flu and pneumonia next?
The government will push corporations to go door-to-door and repeat their demands.
Take CNN for example.
A CNN medical analyst, Dr. Jonathan Reiner said on Thursday that it’s time has come for private industry to demand that employees take “the jab” or face the economic ruination of themselves and their families.
In other words, you’re a murderer if you don’t do what they say.
CNN’s Erin Burnett asked Reiner about it on “OutFront.”
“Given where things are going, is it time to move on from saying please to mandating?” Burnett asked.
Reiner responded, “I do think it’s time to start mandating vaccines. And I think that the private industry and private organizations will do that. At GW university, where I work, starting in fall, you can’t be on campus unless you’re fully vaccinated.”
“We’re at the part of the pandemic now where the problem in this country is that 150 million Americans are not vaccinated. Half of that number is less than 18 years of age. But let’s look at the adults. Seventy-five-million adults have chosen not to get vaccinated.”
He added, “That choice has consequences. Now, we can’t force you to take a jab in the arm. But there are many jobs, perhaps, that can prevent you from working if you decide not to get vaccinated. So I think we need to be more proactive, and we will see industry take the lead in this.”
These people are going to force Americans via corporations they will use as their toadies.
CNN’s @JReinerMD: “I do think it’s time to start mandating vaccines.” pic.twitter.com/qyOQymp2Ot
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 9, 2021
VAERS Data: Covid Vax Related Deaths Jump
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-vaers-deaths-reported-covid-vaccines/?utm_source=salsa&eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=7fa4238d-0294-400f-b083-ed7320af3dc7
Us Libertarians warned you about this all the way back to Hillary Care in the 1990’s. You laughed at us. The Government should have ZERO power to make you take any vaccine or buy any product, including insurance. In addition, The Government shouldn’t be able to restrict you from taking any drug you do want to take and buying pretty much anything you want. The Government should only have a very limited right to regulate your actions in the public square and only if you are being a nuisance to others. For the most part Government has no right to regulate your activities on private property unless you are creating a clear danger to others or disturbing the piece. Government does not have right place you under house arrest because you might be sick. The Constitution requires that they first prove you sick and a threat to others. The level of Government overreach today is true insanity. Only insane people would allow faceless Bureaucrats control them like this. I blame Reagan for letting crazy people out of asylums and not putting the truly insane in. For some reason, Reagan refused to believe that there were Hard Core Insane Communist in America.