This is how the government will force you to get vaccinated



















Petty despot Biden plans to send government agents to the doors of the unvaccinated. Isn't that sweet? So thoughtful They care. They really, really care.

The figurehead in the White House is actually intimidating Americans in what is supposed to be a free country.

Why is this administration so insanely anxious to get everyone vaccinated, even children and people who had COV?

More and more, we hear people demanding unconstitutional and mandatory vaccinations. They are just parroting what they hear. Americans have been terrorized into thinking this is appropriate.

Will the government come after us over the flu and pneumonia next?

The government will push corporations to go door-to-door and repeat their demands.

Take CNN for example.

A CNN medical analyst, Dr. Jonathan Reiner said on Thursday that it’s time has come for private industry to demand that employees take “the jab” or face the economic ruination of themselves and their families.

In other words, you’re a murderer if you don’t do what they say.

CNN’s Erin Burnett asked Reiner about it on “OutFront.”

“Given where things are going, is it time to move on from saying please to mandating?” Burnett asked.

Reiner responded, “I do think it’s time to start mandating vaccines. And I think that the private industry and private organizations will do that. At GW university, where I work, starting in fall, you can’t be on campus unless you’re fully vaccinated.”

“We’re at the part of the pandemic now where the problem in this country is that 150 million Americans are not vaccinated. Half of that number is less than 18 years of age. But let’s look at the adults. Seventy-five-million adults have chosen not to get vaccinated.”

He added, “That choice has consequences. Now, we can’t force you to take a jab in the arm. But there are many jobs, perhaps, that can prevent you from working if you decide not to get vaccinated. So I think we need to be more proactive, and we will see industry take the lead in this.”

These people are going to force Americans via corporations they will use as their toadies.

Watch:

CNN’s @JReinerMD: “I do think it’s time to start mandating vaccines.” pic.twitter.com/qyOQymp2Ot — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 9, 2021

