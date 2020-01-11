Gov. Cuomo’s New No-Bail Law Freed 61 Gang Members on Long Island

This story, given the recent, brutal history of gangs on Long Island, seems utterly impossible to believe. But since New York has become a one-party state, increasingly influenced by soft-on-crime Democrats, it is sadly, tragically, true.

Here it is. Since implementing Gov. Cuomo’s increasingly controversial law mandating no-bail for 400 offenses previously requiring bond, a total of roughly 600 inmates have been released from jail cells throughout Long Island.

Of the 300 or so turned loose in Nassau County, 20 were known gang members. Here’s a list of the larger, notorious gangs to which 14 had sworn allegiance.

Bloods 8

Crips 3

MS-13 1

Latin Kings 2

Of the 301 returned to the streets in Suffolk County, 41 were known “bangers”. Thirty-four are members of these well known, deadly criminal crews.

Bloods 22

Crips 4

MS-13 6

Latin Kings 2

On May 23, 2018, President Trump, at the urging of Republican Congressmen Peter King and Lee Zeldin, brought his Attorney General and the head of I.C.E. to Bethpage, to address a local crisis centered around a growing number of utterly barbaric murders committed by MS-13. Some of the victims’ families were present, while the parents of two butchered teenage girls spoke.

It seemed a turning point had been reached, and indeed numerous law enforcement agencies from all levels, including federal, began making sweeping arrests of gang members, badly damaging their organizations.

Yet somehow less than two years later, Cuomo along with Democrat legislators passed a law demanding that 61 people, with connections to the crews that caused years of murderous mayhem, be set free without bail.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon was pretty clear. “We’re not talking about the first time offender, who has a $250-$500 bail.” Toulon doesn’t want people with a record of assault or robbery returning to their community so easily. “That’s not fear-mongering. That’s just pure common sense.”

That type of “pure common sense” thinking seems to have skipped right past Prince Andrew Cuomo and his radical Democrat allies, guaranteeing increasingly perilous times for many New Yorkers.

