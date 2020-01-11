Obama’s Acolytes Control the Media’s Messaging

The Obama administration is running a shadow government to destroy the former president’s successor, and it’s no more obvious than in the news media. It’s never been done before and we never had a president as far-left as Barack Obama before.

Obama acolytes are buried throughout the media, pretending to be unbiased and informed analysts as they present opinion as news.

The media relies on former Obama administration officials for their critiques and news. They rely on people like James Clapper and John Brennan.

Clapper is the former Director of National Intelligence who lied under oath about mass surveillance and now he’s on CNN as an analyst. He recently claimed Iran is governed by a “secular ideology.”

Is that why they call it the Islamic Republic?

Clapper wants us all to be skeptical of President Trump’s justification of the termination of terror general Qassem Soleimani, according to Newsweek. He goes on air to put the seed of doubt in everyone’s mind so the President doesn’t get credit for a great strategic act of deterrence.

He keeps claiming the President’s discrediting of the intel community is haunting him, however, the President only discredited people in charge who were lying and using an unverified dossier to spy on him, before and after he became President.

Obama’s former deputy of the FBI, now disgraced and fired, Andrew McCabe is a CNN analyst, belittling Trump’s policies as much as possible.

McCabe is an admitted liar who apologized to the FBI for lying. He sat on the CNN panel discussing how it is an abuse of power to investigate your political rivals. The irony is stunning.

He admitted he discussed wearing a wire, but says there is no Deep State resistance.

CNN actually used Andrew McCabe to discuss the investigation into Andrew McCabe.

Known liar John Brennan, the former CIA director, denigrates Trump every time he goes on air, which is often. In December, he said, Trump’s new comments on impeachment show he is ‘the world’s greatest snake-oil salesman.’ That sounds subjective.

He goes on ‘Meet the Press’ to discuss ‘disinformation campaigns,’ when he is the champion of it. He is the one who leaked DNC/Hilary/FBI-paid for Russian disinformation and spread the lie of Russia collusion for more than two years.

ALL THE FORMER PRESIDENT’S MEN

NBC employs John Podesta, Hillary’s former campaign manager Ben Rhodes, Obama’s Iran nuke deal salesman is on MSNBC/NBC and he’s the brother of the former CBS News President. Ian Cameron (Rice’s Husband) is an executive director at ABC. He’s a leftist ideologue.CNN’s Early Start begins with Laura Jarrett (Valerie’s Daughter). CNN hired Josh Campbell (Comey’s Assistant). CNN also hired Jim Baker, who was under investigation for his role in the fake Russia-Trump collusion scandal.

I’m sure I’m missing some.

Jim Scuitto worked for Obama, yet we are to believe he reports unbiased news on CNN. He was even called out by the CIA and kept reporting a fake spy story.

Chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto, an Obama operative, authored the fake article claiming that the CIA had pulled a high-level spy out of Russia because President Trump had “repeatedly mishandled classified intelligence and could contribute to exposing the covert source as a spy.”

Fox News has Donna Brazile and Marie Harf. Brazile and Harf just shout out talking points non-stop.

They are all out criticizing everything the President does but you must believe they are not biased. We are getting ‘news,’ you must believe in or you are a conspiracy theorist.

All of them are out to get Trump now because he killed the world’s worst terrorist. Yet, it was Barack Obama who made certain more than one hundred million dollars went to Iran which they used to sponsor terrorism. Even John Kerry admitted at least some of it would go to terrorism. We all now know most of it did. The Obama administration kept saying it was Iran’s money. It was actually the Shah’s money, and we shouldn’t give money to terrorists regardless.