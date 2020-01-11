Big Story! Sharyl Attkisson sues Rod Rosenstein for spying on her illegally

Sharyl Atkisson is suing the DOJ for illegally spying on her. She had difficulty at first since the judge insisted on names, but she couldn’t get names because she never got to discovery.

She now has names and included on the list is dirtbag Rod Rosenstein. Also named are Shawn Henry, Sean Wesley Bridges, Robert Clarke, Ryan White, and 1-50 of the Department of Justice in their capacities.

Ms. Attkisson’s case is a remarkable story, but the media won’t report it.

The DOJ/FBI shouldn’t be allowed to spy on journalists and citizens for political reasons, and it appears that is what happened.

A former government agent admitted spying on her illegally. he implicated his government colleagues, and Rosenstein was in charge of the project. As a result, Sharyl and her family are suing these people.

Those implicated deny their involvement.

According to Sharyl’s website:

The Attkisson lawsuit claims that in March 2011, Defendants Shawn Henry, Shaun Bridges, Robert Clarke, and Ryan White, all of whom were government employees connected to a special multi-agency federal government task force based in Baltimore, Maryland, were ordered by Defendant Rosenstein to conduct home computer surveillance on Attkisson and other U.S. citizens.

Shawn Henry was head of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. In 2012, Henry left the FBI and now is president of CrowdStrike Services, a company that seeks to mitigate targeted online attacks on corporate and government networks globally.

Shaun Bridges was as a Special Agent with the U.S. Secret Service for approximately six years, operating out of the Baltimore Field Office. Between 2012 and 2014, he was assigned to the Baltimore Silk Road Task Force, a multi-agency group investigating illegal activity on the Silk Road, a covert online marketplace for illicit goods, including drugs. In 2015 and 2017, Bridges was convicted of corruption related to his government work, and is now serving a prison sentence.

When Ms. Attkisson was a CBS News investigative correspondent, she was probing Fast & Furious and her experts discovered unauthorized remote surveillance. The spies had “full access” to her computer.

A former FBI Unit Chief has signed a sworn Affidavit confirming that forensics prove U.S. government software was used in illegal surveillance on Attkisson and her family.

More at https://t.co/3duSZQk8eO@TheJusticeDept @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/FQwxpFdkhN pic.twitter.com/dDZQDgkXFp — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) January 9, 2020