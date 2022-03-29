Gov De Santis Won’t Bend Any Knees to WOKE Disney and Hollywood [Sickos]

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law on Monday. Disney, one of the state’s top employers, stated that they would work to have the law repealed. Disney apparently wants little children who know nothing of sex to be at risk of grooming by their teachers.

It “should never have passed,” Disney said, “and should never have been signed into law. Our goal as a company,” they went on to say, “is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.” Disney then states their commitment to those “LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”

These people are sick.

“It’s interesting,” DeSantis said, “when like, Disney-owned ABC would put out that on tweet, they’d say, ‘Governor DeSantis signs bill to prohibit instruction and sexual identity and gender identity in some grades.’ Some grades. Why would they say some grades instead of K through three?”

He was on Clay and Buck today and told them Disney runs a theme Park and we aren’t bending any knees to WOKE corporations.

Governor DeSantis said, “Also, they’re gonna work to repeal it? You know, I think that they think that they control this state just because they have a big theme park here. And I got news for you. That is not the way the state of Florida is gonna be run and we’re not going to be bending any knees to any woke corporations.”

He Had Words for Hollywood Too

Buck asked him about Hollywood and their condemnation of the alleged “Don’t say gay bill”.

Well, first just let me say people in Hollywood, these are the same people that held degenerates like Harvey Weinstein up as exemplars. They serenaded him for years and years knowing full well about his misconduct and his behavior. So they’re criticizing Florida, that is a badge of honor for this state. In terms of what the bill actually does, it doesn’t even mention the word, gay.

It does two main things. It bans any classroom curriculum on things like sexuality and transgender for grades K through three, and so it’s totally inappropriate that that would be something that would be injected into your kids’ kindergarten or first-grade classroom, and that anything beyond that has to be age-appropriate. So that’s kind of the curriculum component.

The School Tried to Transition Her Daughter

So that’s really what they’re talking about. What they don’t talk about as much… So they’re misrepresenting that. What they don’t even acknowledge are some of the substantive protections for parents beyond that, so we had a woman at our press conference yesterday from Tallahassee named January Littlejohn. Her daughter was in school, in the school system here, and the school — without telling her or her consent — was “transitioning” her daughter to become a boy.

They even assigned her a boy’s name! They had her use boy pronouns. And so in Florida, that is totally inappropriate to do that without informing the parent or without the parents’ consent. So now parents have substantive rights if a school would try to do that, and schools know that is not something that they’re allowed to do. So I think if you talk about the bill to parents, I think overwhelming, massive majorities think that this is just common sense.”

He’s fearless.

Ron DeSantis fires back at Disney for opposing the parents rights bill: "Corporate executives do not run this state… If we would’ve put in the bill that you are not allowed to discuss the oppression of the Uyghurs in China, Disney would’ve endorsed that in a second.” pic.twitter.com/VQ3rXY486K — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 29, 2022

Disney is evil.

Recently 108 Disney employees were arrested in a sting of a ring in human trafficking, prostitution, and child predators. Figures.

The sickos who want this age-inappropriate education for children are grooming them.

OK, gang: THIS is what Florida banned. https://t.co/a7wtRxuhl5 — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) March 22, 2022

