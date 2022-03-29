Conditions for Peace Between Russia and Ukraine Presented

Russia is reportedly over-extended and losing the war with Ukraine. Whatever the case, Russia has promised to drastically scale down its military operations around Kyiv and the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv while peace talks are ongoing.

On Tuesday, Turkey hosted the latest round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine listed its conditions for peace

Russian offensive scaled down in some parts of Ukraine

NATO-like security guarantees

No military blocs and non-nuclear Ukraine

Crimea, Donbas unresolved

According to Medinsky, Kiev offered to pledge not to use military force in an attempt to restore its sovereignty over Ukraine or the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Borders in question. Medinsky said Kiev did not state whether it would relinquish its territorial claim to Donetsk and Lugansk. Prior to February, Ukraine controlled a large portion of both Donetsk and Lugansk and considers the regions to be its own territory.

Medinsky said Kiev did not state whether it would relinquish its territorial claim to Donetsk and Lugansk.

As another concession to Kiev, Moscow agreed to organize a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky as part of the final phase of negotiations over the future peace treaty.

There are conditions from Russia as well:

Ukraine must become neutral and provide international guarantees.

Ukraine must remain out of NATO and no longer host bases of foreign troops.

This falls under the original security guarantee.

The proposal will be that this guarantee will be secured by NATO members Canada, Poland, and Turkey.

Ukraine will also agree to a 15-year consultation period on the status of Russian-annexed Crimea upon a complete ceasefire.

These proposals come directly from President Vladimir Putin. The Donbas is on the table for that must be settled to end the civil war which the US backed.

These proposals come directly from President Vladimir Putin. The Donbas is on the table for that must be settled to end the civil war which the US backed.

Grandpa Joe needs to retire to his basement in Delaware.

If we are to have peace, we have to learn to live with people we don’t like or agree with. The world is full of dictators and trying to unseat them doesn’t work. It makes the situation worse.

