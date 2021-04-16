Gov DeSantis asks, why get a vaccine if you still have to double mask









Governor Ron DeSantis supports the vaccine and it works. What he doesn’t understand is why vaccinated people are still walking around with double masks, can’t go to restaurants, and are forced to social distance.

If the vaccine doesn’t change anything, why get the vaccine? he asked.

The messaging has been terrible on this, the governor added.

You can see why the media tries to ensnare him to embarrass him. He’s a target because he’s attracting more and more people to his side.

Watch from 14:50:

