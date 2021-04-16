Gov DeSantis asks, why get a vaccine if you still have to double mask

Governor Ron DeSantis supports the vaccine and it works. What he doesn’t understand is why vaccinated people are still walking around with double masks, can’t go to restaurants, and are forced to social distance.
If the vaccine doesn’t change anything, why get the vaccine? he asked.
The messaging has been terrible on this, the governor added.
You can see why the media tries to ensnare him to embarrass him. He’s a target because he’s attracting more and more people to his side.
Watch from 14:50:
Why get a vaccine that has bad side effects against a virus that has over a 99.5% recovery rate? If I get this virus which I take no precautions for, I have a source for HCQ which is known to be effective and few if side effects than the vaccines.