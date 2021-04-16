To damage the officer, CBS deceptively edits body cam of Adam Toledo holding a gun









On Thursday night Chicago police released extremely graphic bodycam footage of a police officer shooting a 13-year-old known as Lil Homicide.

An unidentified police officer fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo on March 29 after a report of a shooting. Toledo refused to follow directions and fled.

Adam Toledo was armed as the officer chased him down an alley. Toledo threw his handgun down in the gutter seconds before the police officer fatally shot him.

CBS News deceptively edited the police bodycam footage and omitted the portion of the video that shows Toledo holding a handgun.

The notorious street gang Latin Kings are already threatening retaliation against the Chicago police.

CBS is evil.

CBS News shared a version of the police body cam footage where the right and left edges of the video were trimmed away, meaning that the portion of the video where Adam Toledo is seen holding a firearm at one point is no longer visible because it is now just off screen. https://t.co/07rcCK9DoR — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 16, 2021

Full video here. *At best*, CBS News looked at an explosive issue like a controversial police shooting & prioritized mobile screen viewing optimization over showing the full body camera footage (and thus edited out a key fact leading up to the shooting).https://t.co/b1P814LGjN — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 16, 2021

