To damage the officer, CBS deceptively edits body cam of Adam Toledo holding a gun

By
M. Dowling
-
1

On Thursday night Chicago police released extremely graphic bodycam footage of a police officer shooting a 13-year-old known as Lil Homicide.

An unidentified police officer fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo on March 29 after a report of a shooting. Toledo refused to follow directions and fled.

Adam Toledo was armed as the officer chased him down an alley. Toledo threw his handgun down in the gutter seconds before the police officer fatally shot him.

CBS News deceptively edited the police bodycam footage and omitted the portion of the video that shows Toledo holding a handgun.

The notorious street gang Latin Kings are already threatening retaliation against the Chicago police.

CBS is evil.

  2. Gangs threatening the police, checking map, no this isn’t Venezuela or Mexico or is it?
    Remember Hussein the Immaculate Imam legalized false flag kabuki and fake newz with the NDAA.

