Gov. DeSantis Calls Out NAACP Travel Advisory “Stunt”

By
M Dowling
-
2
27

Governor DeSantis was asked by a reporter today what he thought about the [Marxist] NAACP stunt requesting a travel warning to black Americans not to come to Florida. Why, you ask? Because Florida banned the WOKE and Marxist AP African American History curriculum.

Gov. DeSantis’s response to the travel advisory: “What a joke!”.

“Look,” he said, “this is part of the reason why our country goes through all these – we get involved in these stupid fights. This is a stunt to try to do that. It’s a pure stunt. And fine, if you want to waste your time on a stunt, that’s fine. Look, I’m not wasting my time on your stunts, okay? I’m gonna make sure we’re getting things done here, and we’re going to continue to make this state a great state.”

A travel advisory? What nonsense.

It is an NAACP stunt aimed at blowing up the AP issue into something it’s not. DEI should also be banned. It’s Marxism taking over all of our institutions.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
1 minute ago

Yes, most Miami residents would advise black people to stay away because most of the trouble comes from them.

0
Reply
John Vieira
John Vieira
30 minutes ago

He should completely ignore their ignorance…

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz