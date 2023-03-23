Xi’s Hot-Mic Remarks Are Very Serious

In a clip posted on social media on Tuesday, Xi and Putin were seen shaking hands while discussing a once-in-a-century geopolitical power shift.
“Right now there are changes—the likes of which we haven’t seen for 100 years—and we are the ones driving these changes together,” Xi told Putin as the pair shook hands while saying goodbye to each other at the Kremlin. Putin responded: “I agree.”
It’s very serious because it’s true. Between new alliances of our enemies forming and BRICS, the US is in serious trouble after only two years of Joe Biden. The ill-conceived sanctions and weaponization of SWIFT was the beginning of the end.
Donald Trump responded on TruthSocial.
In a post on Truth Social reacting to the clip, Trump said: “President Xi’s statement to President Putin, caught on hot mic, was maybe a low point, in history, for the USA!”
A new world alliance which excludes the USA has been forming for about a year. Brazil and India will probably join. The 2020 election coup established the USA as a corrupt nation which is destabilizing the world. Aside from the obvious internal destruction underway in our former USA, we face financial and military jeopardy external to us.
There are no mechanisms in place financially, legally, legislatively, socially, … for the USA to recover. The house GOP making a big list of things to investigate is pitifully minor and ineffective.
Karl Marx was like a mad scientist and his foolishness destroyed the lives of countless millions. It also created a situation where the USA became the number one nation in the world. But an even greater foolishness has been taking over the USA and yes XI is correct. The possible end of world leadership for a country being eaten away by stupidity is clearly a near possibility.
How can this nation suddenly be so full of so many stupid people? Selfishness and mad greed rule, ‘celebrity’ is more important than strong moral leadership, and a new ‘elite’ with totalitarians designs has been taking over.
Look in a mirror. Do yo see the problem, or hopefully do you see the face of someone determined to get in the fray and make a difference using good old fashioned patriotic activism that brought the country into existence in 1776 and under a strong constitution in 1788 with the first president elected later in the year.