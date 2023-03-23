Xi’s Hot-Mic Remarks Are Very Serious

In a clip posted on social media on Tuesday, Xi and Putin were seen shaking hands while discussing a once-in-a-century geopolitical power shift.

“Right now there are changes—the likes of which we haven’t seen for 100 years—and we are the ones driving these changes together,” Xi told Putin as the pair shook hands while saying goodbye to each other at the Kremlin. Putin responded: “I agree.”

It’s very serious because it’s true. Between new alliances of our enemies forming and BRICS, the US is in serious trouble after only two years of Joe Biden. The ill-conceived sanctions and weaponization of SWIFT was the beginning of the end.

Donald Trump responded on TruthSocial.

In a post on Truth Social reacting to the clip, Trump said: “President Xi’s statement to President Putin, caught on hot mic, was maybe a low point, in history, for the USA!”

