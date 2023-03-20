Gov. DeSantis Responds to Weaponized DA Office in the Case of Donald J. Trump

Gov. Ron DeSantis responded today to the weaponized political persecution of Donald Trump. He said he hadn’t seen any facts yet, just rumors. Then he went on to condemn the Soros prosecutor’s politicization of the District Attorney’s office.

“So, I don’t know what’s gonna happen, but I do know this, the Manhattan District Attorney is a Soros-funded prosecutor, and so, he, like other Soros-funded prosecutors, they weaponized their office to impose a political agenda on society at the expense of the rule of law and public safety.

“He [Alvin Bragg] has downgraded over 50% of the felonies to misdemeanors. He says he doesn’t want to even have jail time for the vast, vast majority of crimes. And what we’ve seen in Manhattan is we’ve seen the crime rate go up. And we’ve seen citizens become less safe, and so, you’re talking about this situation with, and look, I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a **** star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair.

“I just, I can’t speak to that, but what I can speak to is that if you have a prosecutor who is ignoring crimes happening every single day in his jurisdiction and he chooses to go back many, many years ago to try to use something about **** star hush money payments, you know that’s an example of pursuing a political agenda and weaponizing the office. And I think that that’s fundamentally wrong.

“I also think it’s important to point out when you’re talking about these Soros-funded prosecutors, yes, they may do a high profile politicized prosecution, and that’s bad. But the real victims are ordinary New Yorkers, ordinary Americans, and all these different jurisdictions that they get victimized every day because of the reckless political agenda that these Soros DAs bring to their job.

“They ignore crime, and they empower criminals. And that hurts people, hurts a lot of people, every single day.

“The Soros district attorneys are a menace to society, and I’m just glad that I’m the only governor in the country that’s actually removed one from office during my tenure.”

This additional response annoyed some Trump supporters:

