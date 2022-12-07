Gov. DeSantis Wants to Hold mRNA Vaccine Makers Accountable

Gov. DeSantis wants to hold vaccine manufacturers accountable for their mRNA vaccines. The manufacturers passed them off as safe and effective. They’re still doing it but are protected by their ’emergency use authorization (EUA).’ No injured parties can sue them for their corruption and lies.

We can’t imagine how DeSantis could succeed.

Their EUA is protected under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act). Canada also indemnified the vaccine manufacturers. Pfizer refused to sell vaccines to countries that did not provide liability protection.

“We are going to work to hold these manufacturers accountable for this mRNA because they said there were no side effects, and we know that there have been a lot.”

“We did a study in Florida, and we saw an 86 percent increase in cardiac-related activity in people ages 18 to 39 from mRNA shots, and so we’re going to be doing some stuff to bring accountability there.”

They’d have to build a case for willful misconduct, and that’s a long shot. They’ll likely never be held accountable. Politically, it’s a good soundbite. Let’s see if he comes up with something.

“We are going to work to hold these [vaccine] manufacturers accountable for this mRNA because they said there was no side effects and we know that there have been a lot.” @GovRonDeSantis https://t.co/OmoMvlEMr4 pic.twitter.com/SPoEuMlyGO — Louie Traub (@louietraub) December 6, 2022

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo analyzed cardiac-related deaths in males 18-39 within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.

Today, we released an analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines the public needs to be aware of. This analysis showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39. FL will not be silent on the truth. Guidance: https://t.co/DcWZLoMU5E

Press Release: https://t.co/Y0r9yepi7F — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) October 7, 2022

