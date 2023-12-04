Gov. DeSantis Warns Republicans About Biden Impeachment

Host Kristen Welker asked Gov. Ron DeSantis his opinion of the impeachment inquiry into President Biden and if he thought it would backfire.

“So here’s what I think,” Gov. DeSantis said. “I think that the Biden family, the amount of money that’s flowed into that family to me is corrupt. I think that it’s not been explained in ways that make any sense. And so opening an inquiry based on the facts that we have, I think would be justifiable,” DeSantis said.

“However, I think they run the risk of doing an inquiry that doesn’t necessarily lead anywhere while they’ve been ignoring a lot of the problems that our voters are talking about,” he continued. “When I’m going through Iowa, Republican voters obviously are not fond of Joe Biden. Yes, they’re concerned about Hunter and all this money, but they’re more concerned about what’s happening at our border. They’re more concerned about what’s happening with the economy. They’re more concerned about federal agencies that are overstepping their bounds.”

The Florida governor warned Republicans to avoid using a Biden impeachment as a “trojan horse” that could take away from other issues and go nowhere.

It’s confusing as to why they aren’t impeaching Biden for the open borders.

Full Interview

What do you think of this next response? I wish he would condemn the unfairness of the weaponized DOJ.

WELKER: Trump is using language that people say harkens back to Nazi Germany. Do you think that language is presidential? DeSANTIS: I think even beyond that, the issue is, why are you running? … Trump’s whole this is retribution for himself. What about all the other people? pic.twitter.com/zLtFkKntIF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 3, 2023

Related